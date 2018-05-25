Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in Caribbean Sea

A low pressure system off the Yucatan Peninsula has now formed into a subtropical storm. Subtropical Storm Alberto is the first named storm of the year and arrives a week before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.