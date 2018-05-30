Breakdown: Outflow boundaries and why they're so cool

An outflow boundary or a gust front as it is sometimes called is formed when rain-cooled air from the downdraft of a thunderstorm hits the ground and spreads out ahead of a storm or in the direction that the lower level surface winds are flowing.
