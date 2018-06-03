Bluegrass in the Beer Garden raises money for local soup kitchen - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bluegrass in the Beer Garden raises money for local soup kitchen

St. Mary's Soup Kitchen has been operating since 1870, serving more than 300 people six days a week. 
Next weekend, they're hosting their only fundraiser, Bluegrass in the Beer garden.
Soup kitchen director Martin Johnson talked to Jerica Phillips about the event. 
 

