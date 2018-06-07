Mid-South native, Ole Miss golfer finishes 3-over in round 1 of - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South native, Ole Miss golfer finishes 3-over in round 1 of FedEx St. Jude Classic

The pros have teed off at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (FESJC) bringing in huge money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Powered by Frankly