Teen gets wish of Alaskan fishing trip

A Mid-South teen's wish was granted Thursday.

Jared, 13, wished he could go on a fishing trip to Alaska.

Make-A-Wish teamed up with DeSoto Honda to make this come true

Thursday,  Jared put a puzzle together that revealed he's going to Alaska! 

Each year, Make-A-Wish Mid-South grants wishes for more than 275 children locally. 

