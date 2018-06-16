Teen gets wish of Alaskan fishing trip

A Mid-South teen's wish was granted Thursday.
Jared, 13, wished he could go on a fishing trip to Alaska.
Make-A-Wish teamed up with DeSoto Honda to make this come true
Thursday, Jared put a puzzle together that revealed he's going to Alaska!
Each year, Make-A-Wish Mid-South grants wishes for more than 275 children locally.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
