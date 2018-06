Fifty years ago, more than 1,300 sanitation workers went on strike for better wages and working conditions.Tomorrow night, those men will be honored in a play presented by Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Office of Youth Services called "King and the 13 Hundred." The director of that play, Ike Griffith, and playwright George W. Stewart talked to Brandon Richard about the production. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.