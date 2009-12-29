Retired FedEx CIO dies

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Former FedEx CIO Dennis Jones has died.



Investigators said Jones' body was discovered at Monday his home in the Ingleside Farm neighborhood of Germantown.



An official cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner's office, but Germantown Police Chief Rodney Bright said his department was conducting a "death investigation" and the evidence points to suicide.



"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Dennis' family over their loss. As CIO until 2000, Dennis made significant contributions to the advancement and acknowledgement of the company as a leader in technology," FedEx's corporate office said in a statement.



Jones retired from FedEx in 2000 after 25 years with the company. Under his guidance, the company launched its website in 1994, and became first shipping company to allow its customer to track packages online.

His other contributions included playing a major role in having FedEx's World Technology Center built in Collierville, rather than other out-of-state sites that had been proposed.



After retiring from FedEx, Jones became president of California-based Commerce One in 2001. In 2006, he became CEO of Securitas, a local technology support start-up. The company later changed its name to Securas.



