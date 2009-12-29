Father and son arrested in Grizzlies voucher scam

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis Police say it was a "slam dunk" once they caught William Ellison and his son Blake with stolen vouchers to Memphis Grizzlies games in the back of a Jeep they pulled over during a routine stop.



They say the vouchers were part of a $450,000 stash stolen last month during a burglary of a marketing agency. Scratches remain on a door where police say pins on the hinges were removed.



They say the older Ellison confessed to the break-in and left the salesmanship to his son. He was actually fired by the company last year after a smaller theft.



Court records don't indicate just how many vouchers Ellison may have unloaded. But he sold at least two at Southland Mall.



Employees of a barber shop tell Action News 5 they never suspected a scam because they recognized the younger Ellison from work he previously did for the marketing agency. They say they bought the vouchers $40 apiece.



"Pro sports are high dollar for tickets," said Grizzlies fan Gregory Waldrop.



Waldrop considers it a lesson to always ask for proper identification when someone offers a sweet deal.



"I think you'd figure out that's a scalp job going on, or something fishy," he said.



Both William and Blake Ellison are being held on bonds of at least $65,000.



In addition to stolen vouchers, police say they found a pipe used for smoking marijuana and a .22 caliber handgun in their vehicle. Neither the Grizzlies not the marketing agency want to comment on an ongoing investigation.

