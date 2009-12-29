Father and son arrested in Grizzlies voucher scam

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis Police say it was a "slam dunk" once they caught William Ellison and his son Blake with stolen vouchers to Memphis Grizzlies games in the back of a Jeep they pulled over during a routine stop.
They say the vouchers were part of a $450,000 stash stolen last month during a burglary of a marketing agency. Scratches remain on a door where police say pins on the hinges were removed.
They say the older Ellison confessed to the break-in and left the salesmanship to his son. He was actually fired by the company last year after a smaller theft.
Court records don't indicate just how many vouchers Ellison may have unloaded. But he sold at least two at Southland Mall.
Employees of a barber shop tell Action News 5 they never suspected a scam because they recognized the younger Ellison from work he previously did for the marketing agency. They say they bought the vouchers $40 apiece.
"Pro sports are high dollar for tickets," said Grizzlies fan Gregory Waldrop.
Waldrop considers it a lesson to always ask for proper identification when someone offers a sweet deal.
"I think you'd figure out that's a scalp job going on, or something fishy," he said.
Both William and Blake Ellison are being held on bonds of at least $65,000.
In addition to stolen vouchers, police say they found a pipe used for smoking marijuana and a .22 caliber handgun in their vehicle. Neither the Grizzlies not the marketing agency want to comment on an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2009 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.
Passengers from San Antonio had to make an unscheduled stop in Memphis Friday night, and they may be stuck during the holiday weekend.More >>
Passengers from San Antonio had to make an unscheduled stop in Memphis Friday night, and they may be stuck during the holiday weekend.More >>
With the Lucky 7 Brass Band leading the way, Memphis bicyclists staged a 2nd line procession down Peabody Place Friday night. Bike enthusiasts protesting the end of the Great Streets Pilot Project. "Tonight we're mourning a death because this project is being ripped out before we got a change to tweak it and learn from it and make it better," Revolutions Bicycle Coop Executive Director, Sylvia Crum, said. Last year, the city transformed this stretch of Pe...More >>
With the Lucky 7 Brass Band leading the way, Memphis bicyclists staged a 2nd line procession down Peabody Place Friday night. Bike enthusiasts protesting the end of the Great Streets Pilot Project. "Tonight we're mourning a death because this project is being ripped out before we got a change to tweak it and learn from it and make it better," Revolutions Bicycle Coop Executive Director, Sylvia Crum, said. Last year, the city transformed this stretch of Pe...More >>
It's graduation day, a day Julian Richardson's mom has anticipated as long as she can remember.More >>
It's graduation day, a day Julian Richardson's mom has anticipated as long as she can remember.More >>
Getting onto Beale Street this summer won't cost you a thing!More >>
Getting onto Beale Street this summer won't cost you a thing!More >>
Two men have been charged in a series of church burglaries across the Mid-South, and what one of them was wearing helped police close the case.More >>
Two men have been charged in a series of church burglaries across the Mid-South, and what one of them was wearing helped police close the case.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.More >>
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
A person was stung by a lionfish while swimming offshore near Murrells Inlet Friday morning, confirmed an official with the U.S. Coast Guard. Lt. J.B. Zorn with the Coast Guards believes the sting victim was diving offshore when the sting occurred.More >>
A person was stung by a lionfish while swimming offshore near Murrells Inlet Friday morning, confirmed an official with the U.S. Coast Guard. Lt. J.B. Zorn with the Coast Guards believes the sting victim was diving offshore when the sting occurred.More >>