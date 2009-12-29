Two people found shot to death in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, TN (WMC-TV) - Investigators have a person of interest after two people died in a shooting Tuesday night in Whiteville, Tennessee.



According to the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department, the two victims were found in a car on U.S. Way, just off Union Springs Road, around 7:20 p.m.



The victims were identified as Jharmine Jones, 21, and Jason Sullivan, 26.



According to Action News 5 sister station WBBJ-TV, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was on the scene along with deputies for most of Tuesday night.



Stay with Action News 5 and WMCTV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2009 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.