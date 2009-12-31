Four charged in Home Depot robbery

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

HORN LAKE, MS (WMC-TV) - Four people have been charged in a robbery at the Home Depot store in Horn Lake late Wednesday evening.

Horn Lake police have charged Sandra Ellis, Connie Baker, Kendrick Miller and Herschale Stewart with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery after the foursome attempted to rob the store.

Police say around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Miller and Stewart walked into the Home Depot on Interstate Boulevard. One had a weapon and witnesses said the other claimed to have a weapon.

The two went to the back of the store near the offices and stole money, injuring a store manager. Miller and Stewart then ran out of the store, where Ellis and Baker were waiting to drive them away in a black Volvo.

Police stopped the car, and after a short foot chase took all four suspects in custody.

Money and a handgun were found in the Volvo.

All four suspects are now behind bars, and police say additional charges are possible.

The store's manager was taken to Baptist DeSoto Hospital, and is expected to be okay.

