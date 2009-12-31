MY TURN: Resolving to do better

There's a lot of power and energy in the changing of the calendar. It rolls over to a new year and we set our personal agendas to do better in the 365 days ahead -- our New Year's resolutions.

We take stock like this every year, but the changing of a decade seems more significant. If you're having trouble thinking of some good resolutions, I'll offer three suggestions.

First, let's show a lot more genuine concern for helping our fellow human beings.

Second, you may have heard me complain before about the common sense police taking a holiday. For the new decade, let's keep the common sense police on duty around the clock.

And finally, while we're on the subject of common sense, let's be careful out there. No driving while drinking or texting, lock up your guns (especially if you have children), and make sure you have a working smoke detector in your house.

To summarize, love one another; use your head; don't run with scissors.



That's my turn. Now it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, email yourturn@wmctv.com or call 800-465-1210.