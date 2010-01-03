YOUR TURN: A vote for sales tax

This week's "Your Turn" segment goes to Paul Glastetter. Glastetter thinks Internet online stores should be forced to collect state sales tax and return the money to the state where the buyer lives.

In his words:

Why are all are politicians afraid of pressing the Internet online stores to take out sales tax on any shipments into all the 50 states? That would bring a lot of revenue into each state. Online stores like Amazon.com are billion dollar operations and I am sure they can afford the extra bookkeeping that the sales tax would create. Some of the major retailers that also have online stores take out sales tax so they should be put on a level playing field by cracking down on the ones that don't. It would sure help the Ma and Pa stores also.

That's Paul Glastetter's turn. Now it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, email yourturn@wmctv.com or call 800-465-1210.