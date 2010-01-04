Officials blame three recent deaths on cold weather

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Officials are blaming three recent deaths in the Mid-South on cold weather that is blanketing the area.



First, 51-year-old Daniel Foust of Franklin, Ohio was found over the weekend in the 6100 block of Stoney Cove in Bartlett. Police believe Foust, who died of hypothermia, may have been homeless.



Then, a 50-year-old man was found dead on the grounds of Memorial Park Cemetery. Again, we're told that death was weather-related, although we have yet to learn details of why the victim was there.



Late Monday, officials said a 68-year-old man died inside his house in Memphis. Officials say the power was on at the home, but the heat was not.



The last two victims have not been identified.



Monday, Shelby County Mayor Joe Ford urged all citizens to pay it safe as temperatures reach dangerous levels.



The Cook Convention Center and other places are on standby to take in folks seeking warmth.



For more information, call 901-260-4663.

