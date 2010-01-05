Holly Springs school bus involved in accident, one person killed

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

HOLLY SPRINGS, MS (WMC-TV) - One person was killed Tuesday morning when a bus from the Holly Springs Municipal Separate School system was involved in a traffic accident.



Officials said the accident happened around 7:40 a.m., when the bus and a car collided on Highway 7, north of Holly Springs in Marshall County, Mississippi.



One adult and four children were in the car. Officials said one of the children in the car, nine-year-old Roddrick Isom, was killed, and its other occupants suffered injuries. Three Air Wing helicopters and three ambulances were dispatched to the accident scene.



Family members also rushed to the scene of the crash.



"I had some relatives that were in the car wreck, and it was a bad wreck," said Isom's cousin, Mae Shelton.



None of the students on the bus suffered serious injuries. The students were transferred to another bus after the accident and taken to school, where counseling was provided.



"Anytime our students go through something it has a heavy impact on all of us," said Irene Walton, Superintendent of Holly Springs Separate Schools.



Officials said ice on the road caused the accident.



"The car hit a patch of ice, spun out of control, and spun into the lane of the school bus," said Lt. John Norman of the Holly Springs Police Department. "It collided with the school bus."



Shortly after the scene cleared, utility crews hit Highway 7, first with line detectors and eventually followed by heavy duty digging gear.



Neighbors tell Action News 5 they noticed a water main leak as early as August, and subsequently informed city officials. A source tells Action News 5 the Mississippi Department of Transportation told the city to fix the leak just yesterday.



However, the interim manager of the Holly Springs Utility Department said it was merely a "slow leak" on a valve, and that he had no knowledge of it until the wreck.



Neighbors said the leaking water typically runs below the road and into a ditch. For some reason, for the first time ever on Tuesday, it puddled up and pooled into the road.

