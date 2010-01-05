MLGW to restore power to people cut off for non-payment

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - In an effort to keep people warm during a bitter cold spell, MLGW officials announced late Tuesday afternoon they would be going door to door restoring power to people who have been cut off.



"We're working with the mayor's office in both the city and the county to get electricity restored back to those who had it cut off in December, because it's just very cold outside," MLGW spokesperson Chris Stanley said.



The length of time a person has gone without paying, as well as the money owed, will not be a consideration during the cold weather, MLGW officials said.



Stanley said residents whose power has been turned off due to non-payment will receive automated calls to the telephone number associated with their MLGW account.



Representatives of MLGW will visit residences of people they are unable to reach. The resident of record, or the person officially listed on the MLGW account, will be able to grant permission to have their services reconnected, Stanley said.



Stanley said payment arrangements will be decided upon later.



"We will arrange that in the future," he said. "Their bills are being taken care of for now. We'll arrange it in the future to make sure it's paid on a schedule.



Residents who have been cut off, or believe they have been caught off, should call 901-544-6549.

