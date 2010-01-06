SLIDESHOW: Fire destroys home in Northaven

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A fast-moving house fire displaced a family of six in Northaven early Wednesday morning.



Shelby County firefighters were called to the fire at a house in the 5100 block of Circle Road around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.



When they arrived, flames could be seen shooting through the home's roof.



Family members were able to escape before firefighters arrived, after they were alerted by a smoke detector.



Officials have not determined what caused the blaze. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

