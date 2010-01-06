SLIDESHOW: Fire destroys home in Northaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A fast-moving house fire displaced a family of six in Northaven early Wednesday morning.

Shelby County firefighters were called to the fire at a house in the 5100 block of Circle Road around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, flames could be seen shooting through the home's roof.

Family members were able to escape before firefighters arrived, after they were alerted by a smoke detector.

Officials have not determined what caused the blaze.  The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

 

