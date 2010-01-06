Taking Back Our Neighborhoods: The Painter

By Joe Birch - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis house painter delights the hearts of senior citizens who are unable to afford the cost of a paint job.



The painter, Joel Carter, gives away as much of his services as possible and helps in taking back our neighborhoods.



A 35-year veteran house painter, Carter says he got inspired to give away his services to senior citizens about 18 months ago.



Mabel Denton's home in Bethel Grove is one of the houses to receive Carter's services.



"He seen that my house was really in need of painting and a lot of minor repairs," Denton said. "The Lord sent him over to bless me and I told him I was really in need of a blessing."



Carter said Denton's house was greatly in need of being painted.



"It was in very bad shape," Carter said. "I painted the house across the street... so when I finished that one, I just popped straight across the street and came over here."



Carter said some of the paint he receives comes from the senior citizens, but most of it is donated.



"I can't do this alone. It's very costly to me," Carter said. "I've spent everything that I have."



Carter said he can use any donations of color paint, as well as the elbow grease to apply it.



Joel Carter can be reached at (901) 722-5571.

