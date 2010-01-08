Firefighters respond to warehouse blaze

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) – Firefighters responded to a two alarm fire Friday afternoon at a warehouse in the 600 block of Scott Street in Memphis.



The fire broke out just before 2:00 p.m. A short time later, video from Chopper 5 showed flames and smoke coming from the building.



Workers from surrounding businesses said the building was most recently home to a metal plating company. Stacks of Styrofoam cups inside one of the loading dock doors.



Fire officials said they don't believe anyone was inside the building when it caught fire, and they are still trying to determine what caused it.



No firefighters were injured as they fought both the flames and the frigid temperatures.

Copyright 2009 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.