Witnesses make frantic 911 call after boy falls into icy pond

BARTLETT, TN (WMC-TV) - Bartlett police have released the frantic 911 call a boy and his grandfather made Thursday after a 10-year-old fell into an icy pond.



Reese Wagner, 10, and three friends were playing football on top of a frozen pond behind a group of homes along Wolf Pine Lane in Bartlett when the incident happened. Friends said the boys were trying to gauge the thickness of the ice when Wagner fell in.



With temperatures in the mid-20s, spending any time at all in the water was extremely dangerous.



Just after 1:00pm, one of the boys made a frantic 911 call:



CALLER: We have a fourth grader, he is um, he is drowning in a lake.

OPERATOR: He's drowning?

CALLER: In the, the... Yes ma'am.

OPERATOR: Can you get him out of the lake?

CALLER: No we cannot get him out of the lake. There is ice surrounding."

Later, the caller's grandfather came onto the line, and frantically described how Wagner was under the water.



Listen to the full 911 call here.



On scene, firefighters and police officers had to haul a neighbor's boat into the water. Rescuers couldn't see Wagner, and used a pole to blindly skim the murky bottom for nearly 10 minutes before they found him.



Wagner was unresponsive when rescuers pulled him from the water.



"If you want to call it luck, grace of God, whatever you would like to call it," said Chief Terry Wiggins of the Bartlett Fire Department.



A firefighter responding to the scene actually went into the water himself and had to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.



"Anytime you can come away from this and there's a chance that this little boy will recover, then I consider it a success," Wiggins said.



Wagner was raced to Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Friday.