Memphis police officers shoot and kill armed suspect

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - New details have emerged about an MPD officer involved shooting.



Memphis police were called to 3748 Hermitage just before 9 Saturday night. A man in the house apparently threatened the officers with a butcher knife. When he refused to put down the weapon, police shot and killed him.



The Memphis Police Department said before firing their weapons, the two officers attempted to use pepper spray and a tazer on the man.



Lewis Kimbro, Jr., the brother of the man shot, said he was in poor health and partially paralyzed.



"They could have done anything instead of killing him," Kimbro, Jr. said. "The could have shot him in the leg, shoulder, anywhere."



The two officers are on paid leave until an investigation is complete.

