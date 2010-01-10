Warming tent to shut down Monday morning

By Kontji Anthony - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Shelby County's Thermal Emergency Plan will end at 7 Monday morning as temperatures near the 40s.



The Emergency Management Agency's warming tent will be shut down, leaving officials to transition about 220 people.



Steve Shular with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department hopes those staying in the warming tent will be able to find a new place to stay.



"The emergency conditions that we've been working under have been lifted," Shular said. "So we've been working to make sure people who are here have a place to go."



Sunday, MLGW continued cutting on power for people who could not pay their bills.



MLGW spokesman Chris Stanley said they were still trying to figure out their next move.



"The idea was to take care of the people and then we'd worry about the future as it started to warm up, and that's where we are right now," Stanley said. "We're trying to figure out what we're going to do next step out."



Stanley also warned MLGW customers to continue to be cautious as the temperatures warmed.



"Even though we're warming up, don't give up that vigilance that we've all had with turning on your water to make sure it's not going to your pipes," Stanley said.

