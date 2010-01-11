YOUR TURN: To close or not to close school

This week's "Your Turn" segment goes to Carol Jackson. Jackson and many other parents are unhappy about decisions that were made this week to close or not close their children's schools. Specifically, Jackson is upset about the decision made by Memphis City Schools to keep the schools open on Thursday.

In her words:



The roads were very icy this morning and it was very dangerous to drive on overpasses and side streets. Many accidents occurred that might not have if city schools had been closed. Sidewalks also were very icy leading into schools, which made it dangerous for slipping and falling. The safety of our children and grandchildren was put at risk that should not have been there.



