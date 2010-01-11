Commissioners select Turner, Pellicciotti to fill vacancies

Memphis NAACP Executive Director Johnnie Turner, the widow of District 85 State Representative Larry Turner, says she'll seek her late husband's seat.

Former Circuit Court judge D'Army Bailey said he will not back Memphis civil rights leader Johnnie Turner for the District 85 seat left behind by her husband, the late Tennessee Representative Larry Turner.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Johnnie Turner was selected Monday to replace her husband in District 85 of the Tennessee House of Representatives.



Turner's husband, Larry Turner, died of cancer in November. The Shelby County Commission made the selection during Monday afternoon's meeting.



Johnnie Turner, a leader in the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, will serve the rest of her late husband's term.

"They know the work, they know my past, they know my history and I just didn't get started yesterday," Turner said. "I've got a lot of years on me."

Local attorney Errol Harmon and PTA President Eddie Jones also interviewed for the position.

In a separate vote, Commissioners appointed Republican John Pellicciotti to fill the Commissions vacant District four, Position seat.

Pellucciotti pledged to concentrate on the county's budget, including, "the debt of the county (and) the lack of jobs."

"Right now, getting jobs, getting people employed, is the best plan we can create," he said.

Former Collierville Mayor Linda Kerley was also considered for the position.

