Elderly couple pepper-sprayed and robbed outside Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - An elderly couple were shocked after they were robbed in a mall parking lot earlier this month.

"It stunned me so that I could not move," recalled 66 year-old Janie Parker of Savannah, Tennessee. "I could not speak."



Parker easily remembers how she and her 76 year-old husband, Floyd, were both pepper-sprayed and robbed in the parking lot of Wolfchase Galleria.



"And you just gag and cough and almost choke to death," she said.



The suspect caught them by surprise as they exited the Sears store around 8:30 the night after New Year's Day.



"And this guy came from nowhere, just like a breeze, and put that pepper spray all over me," Parker said. "Then went over to Floyd and reached around him and sprayed him."



Parker was relieved to know the Memphis Police Department has surveillance video of the suspect. He was caught on camera using one of the couple's debit cards at an ATM on Covington Pike.



Parker believes the crook figured out their pin numbers by using information from their stolen driver's licenses.



"He acted very professional, like he had done this before," she said.



Parker said she and her husband stopped by Wolfchase that night after having dinner with her son and his family who live in Memphis. They never imagined how the trip would end.



"It's the most horrible thing, I think, that has ever happened to us," she said.



She believes the mall needs brighter lighting and more security. Action News 5 was unable to reach a spokesperson at Wolfchase.



Call Crime-Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have information about this case.

