Angie Garrett

I began using drugs and alcohol at the age of 12. By the age of 32, I had given everything to my addiction including my material possessions, my marriage, my family, my health, and any resemblance of self worth I may have had. From my bottom, I basically crawled out of a storage building and into a treatment center in Dublin, MS in January of 2006 where I was introduced to a loving God and a recovery family that saved my life. I was amazed at the compassion I found there. I was amazed that people would give of themselves to help "someone like me". I remember thinking that if I could ever get clean and stay clean I wanted to be one of those people who cared enough to help another suffering person find hope. After a year of struggling to stay clean, I finally surrendered. My journey since has

been peaceful, serene, and full of wonder.



In November of 2007, I began the necessary coursework through MAAP (Mississippi Association of Addiction Professionals) to become a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor and am currently pursuing the required contact hours necessary to complete the certification process. In January of 2008, I started a 12-step meeting in my hometown. In March of 2009, I was blessed with the opportunity to become a part of ABTR and to realize the dream of working with an organization and a team of people who share my passion for reaching out to those who are struggling to find their way to a better life as they embark on their own spiritual journey of recovery.

And speaking of blessings; through the miracle of recovery and with the help of a wonderful and gifted therapist, I am beginning to reclaim those things I gave away and I am rebuilding the relationships that my addiction abolished. Today, I am able to be a loving and caring mother to my three amazing children; Jake, Maggie, and McKenzie. Today, with the help of God as I understand Him, I am able to face life on life's terms without the use of chemicals. Today, I am free to become the person I was created to be.