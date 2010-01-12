Convicted sex offender charged with flashing 14-year-old girl

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis police say a 14-year-old girl got an unwelcome anatomy lesson Monday while walking past a house on Tomahawk on her way home from school.

Kenneth Jordan, a 39-year-old registered sex offender, is accused of exposing himself to the girl as he stood in the yard.



"I think that's just nasty," said Tokia Abram, a student at nearby Chickasaw Middle School.



There are three schools within walking distance of Jordan's house, including Chickasaw. Although the house is beyond the 1000 feet required by law.



But Abram says it makes her not want to walk home from school.



"That's why I'm waiting on my ride," she said.



According to court records, Jordan exposed his privates and told the girl, "this is what I am gonna give you." He later told an arresting officer, "that is the way you get girls."



"I wasn't here when they came and got him," aid Jordan's niece, Kaneesha Woody.



Woody says her uncle often takes off his clothes when he's off his medication.



"He grown now, so he know how to take his medication," Woody said. "So, if he don't take his medication, it's up to him."



She claims Jordan's mother actually called police hours before the incident because he came downstairs without his clothes on.



"And my grandma told them to take him, but they was like as long as he take his medication he'll be fine," Woody said. "But they should have took him then."



Jordan was convicted of Statutory Rape back in 1996. He now faces more jail time. He's currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

