UPDATE: Grizzlies overcome delay, Davis to beat Clippers

Spectators were instructed to leave by the arena's scoreboard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Rudy Gay and Marc Gasol each scored 24 points, Zach Randolph added 20, and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped the Los Angeles Clippers' 4-game winning streak with a 104-102 victory Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies overcame Baron Davis' triple-double, an 18-point deficit and a 36-minute delay caused by a water line break in the fire sprinkler system at FedExForum for their sixth straight home win.

Davis had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Clippers, who played without starting center Chris Kaman because of a back injury. Starting forward Marcus Camby missed the second half with a stomach virus. Kaman's replacement, DeAndre Jordan, had a season-high 23 points.

