Sex offender arrested for living too close to school

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Police have arrested a Memphis man for violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.



Officials said Audress Gipson, 70, a registered sex offender, did not report his current address. According to Memphis police, an investigation revealed that Mr. Gipson had established residency in the area of Kissimee, Florida.

Sex offender rules state Gipson must contact the Sex Offender office if he intends to be out of state for 48 hours or more.



Gipson also reported to the Sex Offender office that his local address is 3346 Covington Pike, a location that is across the street from Craigmont High School.



Officials said information placed Gipson in violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act, prompting his arrest.



Gipson is in jail on $2,5000 bond.

