Herenton's child support case goes back to court

By Ben Watson - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The child support case between former Mayor Willie Herenton and his former girlfriend was back in court Thursday.



The case centers around former Mayor Willie Herenton's 5-year-old son, Michael, a child Herenton and Claudine Marsh had out of wedlock.



Since then, Herenton has been making $2,100 child support payments each month. But in September, Marsh's attorney filed a petition asking to modify child support payments to include the former mayor's city pension payout of more than $500,000



However, Herenton's attorney says the former mayor already rolled over a significant portion of his pension in a retirement account and named his son Michael as beneficiary.



Lawyers for both parties were in Juvenile Court this morning for a status update on an audit aimed at digging deep into Herenton's and Marsh's finances. The judge in the case set February 28th as the final date for that audit to be completed.



Attorneys expect the actual trial to get underway April 1.



"We've got an ending date in site, and that ending date is going to be April first, 2010, said Bill Jones, Claudine Marsh's attorney. "So one way or another, if we are able to settle a case, then so be it. If not, we will go through to the court and let them decide it for us."



Attorneys also talked about a $6,300 payment Herenton made to Marsh in August. Marsh's attorneys claim the money was a gift, but Herenton's attorney described it as child support.



The judge in the case encouraged both sides to try to mediate some of the issues on their own before returning to court.

