Olive Branch home invasion suspects threaten to shoot family

By Jason Miles - bio | email

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC-TV) - Gene Dunham is picking up the pieces, literally.



"That's just part of the trim and it just snapped loose and popped off," he says as he picks up a broken piece of wood.



A trio of crooks kicked in the front door of his home on Morgan Drive in Olive Branch around five o'clock Thursday morning.



"And we heard a crash," says Dunham.



He says his granddaughter's screams are what really got him and his wife out of bed.



"Scared out of our wits," says Dunham.



They all ended up in the same room with three armed men wearing masks and demanding anything valuable.



"And they were telling us to get down or they would shoot us," recalls Dunham.



The crooks actually got away in the family's red sports car after bagging cash, credit cards, jewelry, and even an X-Box.



Police later recovered the car at a nearby golf course.



"They were gone within 5 or 6 minutes," recalls Dunham. "I mean, it was like kick in the door, grab some things, and back out the door," he adds.



"That particular area," says Olive Branch Asst. Police Chief Mark Kimball. "We have very little that happens there," he adds.



Like the family, Kimball is at a loss as to why crooks targeted the Dunham house.



"Detectives have spent all day processing the vehicle and following up on leads," says Kimball. "And evidence from the scene and that type of thing," he adds. "But they're still working," says Kimball.



While the family who survived the home invasion counts its blessings.



"I mean, we're a little bit sore," says Gene Dunham. "But other than that, we're all okay," he adds.



One of the victim's credit cards was used out in the Hickory Hill area. That's where police suspect the same crooks committed a robbery earlier Thursday morning.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.