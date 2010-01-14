Police, family search for missing FedEx employee

By Anna Marie Hartman - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis police are searching for a FedEx worker who has been missing for nearly a week.



Ira and Judy Green's daughter, Jennifer Hurt, left home to go to work last Thursday afternoon. They have not seen her since.



"I just want to know where my daughter's at," Ira said Thursday.



Hurt, 21, clocked out from her job as a mail handler at the FedEx hub on Democrat Road at 2:00 a.m. Friday. But she never returned to her home on Mingle Drive, where she lives with parents and her 3-year-old daughter, Jessica.



"She put her to bed and give her a bath every night," Green said. "That's what I'm saying. She don't leave her baby."



Hurt's brother, Joey, said she would never disappear intentionally.



"Everybody's been searching and praying and wondering where she's at, and trying to stay positive and not think negative, and that's hard to do right now," he said.



Meanwhile, missing person flyers have been posted all over town by family, friends and co-workers hoping someone knows something about Jennifer Hurt that will help Memphis police investigators find her.



Hurt's car, a 2000 champagne colored Oldsmobile Alero is also missing.



If you have any clues about her disappearance, call Memphis Police Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

