MY TURN: A delay in hiring...

At one time or another, you've probably been through the hassle of dealing with what you thought was an inefficient government bureaucracy. Perhaps for you, it was the line to get your car tags or a new driver's license. You know how that line makes you feel, and if you had any other alternative to standing in that line, you'd take it.

Well, imagine how the people feel who want to become Memphis police officers. Memphis city officials disclosed this week, that they're still processing police employment applications from people who applied in 2008.

This is 2010. I guarantee the best and brightest people who were in that line are in it no more. They have moved on. A lot of the people who are still waiting are probably not the ones we want to hire.

What's worse is that for many Memphians, increasing the size of our police force is the most important goal they have for our city government, and it has been agreed upon as a critical priority for many years now.

We need our city leaders to fix this, now.

