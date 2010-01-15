Report: Tiger Woods in rehab in Hattiesburg

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Tiger Woods has checked into a Mississippi mental health facility.

WMC-TV 5 sister station WLBT in Jackson is reporting that Woods has checked into the Pine Grove mental health facility in Hattiesburg.

According to WLBT's website, Pine Grove is one of the top three sexual rehab centers in the country.

