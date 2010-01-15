Mid-South soldier killed in Afghanistan

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) – A Mid-South soldier was killed earlier this week in Afghanistan, Action News 5 has confirmed.

Family members tell Action News 5 that Daniel Merriweather, 25, a soldier in the Army, was killed when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device, or I.E.D.

Merriweather's mother, Pam Finnie, said she found out about her son's death earlier this week upon arriving home from church.

"The doorbell rang and I can see through the glass two military people," she said. "And I just knew."

Through her sadness, Finnie said she was proud of her son's accomplishments.

"He served his country," she said. "He made it was safe here. So he went there and he sacrificed himself for everybody - for us. And I am so very pound and excited that I had 25 years with him."

Interviewed by phone as she traveled to Delaware to be re-united with her son's body, Finnie spoke proudly of Daniel's love of country music.

"He had a collection of CDs," she said. "When he left to go to the Army, he asked me to send him his CDs, and told me to make sure and insure them, because that was a thousand dollars worth of music."

Merriweather, a 2002 graduate of Overton High School, leaves behind a three-year-old son and a three-month-old son.

Nick Kenney will have much more on this story tonight on Action News 5 at 5pm and on WMCTV.com.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.