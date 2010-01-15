Le Bonheur doctors ready to treat Haiti earthquake's youngest victims

Members of a Mid-South church were on pins and needles this week, as they waited to hear the fate of hundreds of children in Haiti they just visited last month.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Some of the youngest victims of the devastating disaster in Haiti may be coming to Memphis for medical treatment.

Hours after a devastating earthquake in Haiti, the phones began ringing at Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center. Friday, officials said the hospital is on standby to treat any number of injured children.

"As we get notification of the patient and what's wrong with them, we'll go to whatever departments we need to and bring that child into Memphis," said Emergency Preparedness Director Dr. James O'Donnell.

O'Donnell said children will be children brought from Haiti to Memphis by a National Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

"A lot of the structures have collapsed, so there's gonna be a lot of blunt force trauma and a lot of multi-symptom trauma," he said. "It could be orthopedic injuries. It could be neurological injuries."

O'Donnell said Le Bonheur is not yet ready to send doctors to Haiti, but they are at the ready to send whatever supplies are needed in the region.

The hospital's staff has offered more than their medical expertise.

"We have some staffers that speak French," O'Donnell said. "They immediately stepped up and volunteered."

Doctors don't expect to receive a great number of patients at one time, but they say if that does happen, they are ready.

