Former Tiger basketball star arrested on drug charges

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Former Memphis Tigers basketball star Shawne Williams has been arrested and faces multiple drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to manufacture, deliver, and sell that substance.

Prosecutors said Friday he was indicted Tuesday by a county grand jury on eight counts for possession and conspiracy to sell a codeine-based syrup.

Williams' arrest was part of the Memphis Police Department's "Operation: Lockdown." Each charge would carry a one to two year prison sentence if convicted.

Earlier Friday, the New Jersey Nets said they had waived Williams, 23, after acquiring him earlier this week from Dallas along with Kris Humphries for veteran forward Eduardo Najera.



Williams averaged 5.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in his four seasons with Indiana and Dallas. The former first-round draft pick of the Pacers in 2006 has not played in a game this season.

Williams' bond was set at $16,000.

