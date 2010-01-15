Grandparents ordered to pay thousands to Winkler children

By Janice Broach - bio | email

HUNTINGDON, TN (WMC-TV) - A major ruling Friday in the Mary Winkler child custody case could mean almost $200,000 for her three daughters.



Chancellor Ron Harmon ruled Dan and Diane Winkler must turn over $176,000 to the court of the clerk. Harmon said the money set up in a trust fund was donated for the girls.



Dan and Diane Winkler are their grandparents.



This ruling comes after Mary Winkler fought through the courts to find out where all of the donated money went.



Chancellor Harmon also scolded Dan and Diane Winkler's attorneys for taking money without the authority of the court. The Chancellor said the Winklers' attorneys misled the court.



The Winklers' got temporary custody of the girls after Mary shot and killed her husband, preacher Matthew Winkler four years ago. Mary was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and was in custody for several months.



When she was released, she fought for and won custody of her three daughters two years ago. Since that time she has fought to get the trust fund money for her daughters.



Dan and Diane Winkler can appeal the Chancellor's decision.

