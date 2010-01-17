Memphis store clerk shoots robber

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis store clerk shot a man attempting to rob his store Sunday.



The incident occurred at Ben Call Food Market on North Hollywood and Chelsea.



Police said their investigation so far revealed that a 17-year-old armed with a weapon attempted to rob the business. The store manager then shot the teenager.

Nate Whitlock said he saw the suspect being pulled out on a stretcher.

"He was making an awful face," Whitlock said.



The suspect was taken to the Med in critical condition.



Edward Howard, a resident of the area, believed the shooting was justified.



"Do you call that brutality?" Howard asked. "He did right."

Whitlock agreed with him.

"He's a working man just like myself, and sometimes you just have to defend yourself," Whitlock said.

Darrel Wright, who calls himself a community activist, said the city needs more programs to keep teens out of trouble.

"I think it's very said that this young man allegedly tried to do what he did and got shot," Wright said.



Ben Call Food Market is closed for at least Sunday. Police said the investigation is still underway.



There are no charges in the case and the 17-year-old is currently in the hospital.



The person currently inside of Ben Call Food Market declined to be interviewed.

Updates on the suspect's condition are not available since police have not released his name.

