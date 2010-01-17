Census Road Tour arrives in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Organizers with the 2010 Census Bureau say it is time to be counted.



The Census Road Tour arrived in Memphis Sunday, encouraging everyone to participate in the 2010 Census.



The tour visited Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church to the word that census forms will be mailed out in March. They are only ten questions long and do not ask for income level or social security member.



Terrance Fluker with the US Census Bureau said that filling out the census form has an impact on money for the state.



"It equates to the proper amount of funding coming to that area," Fluker said, "and here in Memphis we want to make sure we get as much federal dollars coming into the area as possible."



The Census Road Tour will move to the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, where their exhibit will be set up from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.