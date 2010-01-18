YOUR TURN: Lots of complaints about trash pickup

When is it too cold to pick up the garbage? That's the topic most on the minds of our letter writers for this week's "Your Turn." Some people are really hot about the garbage workers who said it was too cold to work. We chose the letter from John Bottenfield, who has some experience with working outside in cold weather.

In his words:

"I was born and raised in Minnesota, and when I was 12 years old, I (and many other kids) delivered newspapers at 6:00 a.m.in 20 degrees below zero weather, in "feet" of snow. If you had a paper route, you delivered the papers. No question about it. I find it just a bit humorous when I hear issues like this come up, in Memphis. I can see where in extremely dangerous conditions such as ice, there may be a reason to not pick up the trash. I see no reason that temperature should be a factor."

