Police hope red light cameras will catch speeders in Millington

Motorists in Memphis could soon be charged with traffic violations for running red lights even if they aren't caught by a police officer.

With news cameras rolling, and curious onlookers all around, city officials activated Memphis' first set of red light cameras Wednesday at Winchester and Riverdale.

Red light cameras are rolling at some of the Mid-South's busiest intersections. If you're caught running a light, you'll receive a citation that'll cost you about $50. But for less than $10 a month, you can download a program to your GPS that could keep you from ever again being caught again.

This week's "Your Turn" segment goes to Otha Farris. Farris is hopping mad about the new red light cameras that the City of Memphis installed.

Now that red light cameras are up and rolling in the city of Memphis, tickets are starting to pop up in mailboxes all over the Mid-South. And in some cases, right turns are getting people into trouble, rather than running lights.

The City of Millington is about to install traffic cameras to catch speeders and red light runners.

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC-TV) - Smile, you could be on camera soon. The City of Millington is about to install traffic cameras to catch speeders and red light runners.

For many, the cameras could mean fewer accidents.

"There's a lot of people that go real fast through here," business owner Jim Carpenter said.

Carpenter, who works at Highway 51 and Navy Road, said he sees just about everything that happens.

"They come off that hill over here and they're just about air-born a little bit when they come through," he said. "They fly just as fast as they're hitting Navy Road."

In the past two years, there have been 540 wrecks involving over a thousand cars. In all, 149 people have been injured, and one person killed.

Police say these numbers are too high for such a short section of roadway.

The red light cameras should be up and running by March. Police say they'll be along Highway 51 at several major intersections including Babe Howard Boulevard, Navy Road, Shelby Road, and Cuba-Millington Road.

According to Millington Police Chief Ray Douglas, four cameras, along with a new mobile van, will work together to catch speeders along with those red light runners.

"Even though you don't run a red light, if you're doing 70 miles per hour through the red light, you probably going to get a ticket for speeding," Douglas said.

For those who travel these intersections, the soon-to-be traffic cameras couldn't come soon enough.

