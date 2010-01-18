Police hope red light cameras will catch speeders in Millington - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police hope red light cameras will catch speeders in Millington

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC-TV) - Smile, you could be on camera soon. The City of Millington is about to install traffic cameras to catch speeders and red light runners. 

For many, the cameras could mean fewer accidents.

"There's a lot of people that go real fast through here," business owner Jim Carpenter said.

Carpenter, who works at Highway 51 and Navy Road, said he sees just about everything that happens.

"They come off that hill over here and they're just about air-born a little bit when they come through," he said. "They fly just as fast as they're hitting Navy Road."

In the past two years, there have been 540 wrecks involving over a thousand cars.  In all, 149 people have been injured, and one person killed.

Police say these numbers are too high for such a short section of roadway.

The red light cameras should be up and running by March.  Police say they'll be along Highway 51 at several major intersections including Babe Howard Boulevard, Navy Road, Shelby Road, and Cuba-Millington Road.

According to Millington Police Chief Ray Douglas, four cameras, along with a new mobile van, will work together to catch speeders along with those red light runners.

"Even though you don't run a red light, if you're doing 70 miles per hour through the red light, you probably going to get a ticket for speeding," Douglas said.

For those who travel these intersections, the soon-to-be traffic cameras couldn't come soon enough.

