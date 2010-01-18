DeSoto Democrats hold voter registration drive

By Chip Washington - bio | email

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC-TV) - As the nation paused Monday to reflect and remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the DeSoto Democratic Party encouraged people to fulfill one of his greatest dreams: registering to vote.



"We have a lot of people across the state line moving to Mississippi and all the counties in between, and sometimes their hearts may be left in the states they came, from but we certainly want them to become registered voters in Mississippi," event organizer Mike Smith said.



Smith said voter numbers are very important, which is why increasing the vote count is a priority. Mississippi lost a congressional seat in 2000 as a direct result of under counting.



Monday's registration event was hosted by New Hope Baptist Church in Southaven. Associate pastor Sherman Helton, Jr. said Dr. King's message of hope began in the church.



"That's why we're open here, inviting people to come and get registered to vote," Helton said. "It's everyone's God-given right to voice their opinion, and that's what we're opening our doors for."



Some of those who registered Monday, including 25-year-old James Smith, said recent events have proved that every vote counts.



"I guess I never really imagined that your opinion or your marking on the paper would matter, but now that we've got a black president, I guess everything matters now. Every vote counts," he said.



According to Mike Smith the DeSoto Democratic Party registered 22 people to vote last Saturday. Smith said local democrats are planning future voter registration drives throughout the community as they gear up for the 2010-2011 elections.

