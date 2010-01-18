Search for missing FedEx worker draws national attention

By Kontji Anthony - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Nearly two weeks after she disappeared, family members are continuing their desperate search for a missing Memphis woman.



Members of Jennifer Hurt's family said Monday they've been encouraged not to speak with the media as authorities continue to search for her.



But, in hopes of learning where Hurt may be and why she vanished, family members want to keep the FedEx package handler in the hearts and minds of the Mid-South.



And it has gone well beyond that. Nationally syndicated TV host Nancy Grace posted Hurt's disappearance on the front page of her Facebook profile, drawing over 100 comments and prayers.





One person, Christina, wrote, "I remember conversations with her. She is a sweet person. She and her family are in my prayers."

Sandra wrote, "I pray for Jennifer's safe return."

Elyssa wrote, "I remember her, I hope she's okay."

Monday, family members said Hurt's beige, four-door, 2000 Oldsmobile Alero, with Tennessee tag 802-FDQ, is still missing. When Hurt vanished, she was wearing a blue FedEx uniform, a blue jacket with reflectors, and blue pants with reflectors.



Since Hurt, 21, clocked-out from her job at 2:00 a.m. on January 8, she hasn't been seen or heard from. Since that day, she hasn't made a bank transaction. She also missed an 8:30 a.m. medical test the day of her disappearance, as well as another doctor's appointment.



Family members said Hurt would never leave her child, who she would care for during the day.



If you know anything about Jennifer Hurt's whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4446 or 901-636-4479.

