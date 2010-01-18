Barge strikes Caruthersville bridge spanning Mississippi River

DYERSBURG, TN (WMC-TV) - A barge struck the I-155 bridge between Dyersburg and Caruthersville late Monday afternoon, officials said.



A spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard said a tug vessel was heading southbound on the Mississippi River when it collided with a bridge support.



The force of the collision sent some of the barges adrift, and traffic on the river was closed for a short time while they were collected.



Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Transportation shut down vehicular traffic across the bridge while it was inspected for damage.



The bridge was re-opened shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Click here for more information about the bridge.

You can watch raw video from Chopper 5 taken while officials were inspecting the bridge via the video player on this page.



Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.