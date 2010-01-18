Store clerks fighting back against robbers

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) Memphis police are investigating two separate shootings which both involved store clerks who fired back at would-be robbers.

Police say the teens ages 16 and 17, armed with a gun, went into the Citgo Service Station at 1736 South Prescott at 4:40 Monday morning and demanded money.

The store clerk says the bullet proof glass in front of him shattered when the gunman shoved his gun into it. He told his manager that is what frightened him and caused him to get his gun and shoot at the teens.

"He tried to defend himself, you know," Chahid Elias, the Citgo manager said. "You don't want to get killed."

Police say the suspects ran away with some money despite their gunshot wounds. Officers found them in this field near the Kenilworth Apartments.

"One got two maybe three shots in the stomach," Elias said. "Another one, his hand.

The 17-year-old was taken to THE MED in critical Condition, the 16-year old was taken in non-critical condition.

Hours earlier on Sunday, another 17-year old tried to rob Ben Call Food Market at North Hollywood and Chelsea. That store manager also fought back and shot the teen. That 17-year-old was still in critical condition Monday night.

Elias says the teens who robbed the store Monday morning, also robbed him Saturday morning.

"I hope it's not going to happen again," Elias said.

With the two teens recovering from gun shot wounds, Elias knows at least they won't be back for a while.

Just a year ago two store clerks were shot and killed by robbers within hours of each other.

The investigations into the robberies is still underway. Police have not filed charges in either case.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.