Body found inside missing woman's car

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Friends and family heard heartbreaking news from a detective minutes after Jennifer Hurt's car was pulled from a creek underneath Raines Road.



"He just says there's a body in the car and that's it," said stepfather Ira Green. "And they not going to tell us nothing 'til tomorrow," he added.



Hurt's mother wiped her eyes as she finally left the scene she and others had been on for hours.



"I know it's coming to and end," said Green. "I know it's her car," he added.



Chopper 5 was over what is known as John's Creek not long after Memphis Police got a call from a woman who dialed 911 from the bridge.



"She looked over there and observed a vehicle in this creek," said MPD Major C.W. Cox.



Jennifer Hurt was last seen alive the morning of January 8th following a shift at FedEx. Her trip to and from work usually included Raines Road and a ride over the bridge. It's only a couple of miles from where she lived with her parents and three year-old daughter Jessica.



"Now we got to explain this to my niece and hopefully she'll understand it," said Hurt's brother, Joey Hurt.



Friends and family relied on a higher power during the search for Jennifer and will continue to do so.



"Pray," said Joey Hurt. "And keep the Lord in everything we do, and just be strong," he added.



Police said their preliminary investigation revealed the body found inside the car died from the impact of a crash. The medical examiner will confirm the identity.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.