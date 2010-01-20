No new trial in West Memphis 3 killings

Circuit Court Judge David Burnett is expected to rule Wednesday whether two members of the West Memphis Three will get a new trial.

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - A Craighead County judge has refused to grant new trials for two of the three men convicted in the 1993 killings of three young West Memphis boys.

Circuit Court Judge David Burnett issued separate orders Wednesday rejecting Jason Baldwin's and Jessie Misskelley's claims that they weren't adequately represented at trial.

Baldwin, Misskelley and Damien Echols were convicted in the deaths of 8-year-olds Christopher Byers, Steven Branch and Michael Moore.

The judge also rejected Baldwin's claims that animals - likely turtles - caused multiple injuries to the boys' bodies. Burnett noted that the medical examiner who performed the autopsies was a turtle expert who said the injuries were caused by a knife.

