Hernando touts construction of new animal shelter

HERNANDO, MS (WMC-TV) - Rescued animals in Hernando can now take refuge from the cold an rain. Behind Fire Station 2 in Hernando, you'll a newly built structure with all the comforts of home - for pets.



Mayor Chip Johnson said Wednesday that Hernando has now joined the ranks of other DeSoto County cities by opening a new animal shelter, complete with heating and air conditioning.



Johnson said stray animals in the city need a decent place to stay.



"We have to make sure that if we pick up a stray, it might not be a stray - it might be someone's pet that got loose, so we need to take care of and respect that animal," Johnson said.



Hernando's new shelter only 1000 square feet, but has enough room for 11 dogs and 15 cats. Prior to the building's construction, strays were kept in an outdoor kennel.



Hernando Police Chief Mike Riley, who oversees the shelter, says the pens don't stay full for long.



"We've adopted most of our animals out. Our animal control officers are good about the adoption policy, usually on Saturday's they go and adopt them out.>



A grand opening is planned for spring, but animals are available for adoption immediately.



If you wish to adopt an animal, all adoption fees are currently being waived at the shelter, but owners must sign a document that pledges to have the animals they adopt spayed and neutered.

