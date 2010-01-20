Husband and wife arrested for illegal stash at storage facility

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Customers knew something was up at Extra Space Storage Tuesday night when they saw flashing lights all over the downtown lot.



"It was full of police, full of police," said William Arnett.



Memphis Police said Alexander Wilks and his wife Teresa rented the unit where they found a stash of illegal stuff, including about ten pounds of marijuana and cocaine.



According to court records, an officer actually investigating burglaries at the storage facility spotted a bag of drugs near the door. They were packaged in a way that is used to deter the scent and the detection of illegal narcotics by a canine.



Digital scales, a mixer, and a measuring cup were removed from the unit as well as the drugs. Two assault rifles and a pair of stolen pistols were among the guns that were recovered.



"You know what?" asked customer Yul Knox. "In this day and time, it really doesn't surprise me what goes on," he added.



Police arrested Wilks and his wife at a house on Gabay Street in South Memphis. Multiple signs warn visitors to stay away. But a search warrant uncovered 11 more guns, drugs, and nearly $90,000 in cash.



"They found all that in there?" asked neighbor Allie Branch. "Oh Lord," she added.



Branch lives across the street from the house, which is within sight of an elementary school.



"This was a nice street when I moved here," said Branch.



She says, as far as she knew, Alexander Wilks and his wife were "nice" neighbors.



Both Alexander and Teresa Wilk are being held on bonds of, at least, $5 million. Memphis Police plan to hold a news conference to reveal new information about the investigation. Stay tuned to Action News 5.

