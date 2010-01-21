Alabama homicide suspect arrested after multi-state chase

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - An Alabama man wanted for the murder of his mother was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a pursuit through the streets of Memphis.



Investigators said the suspect, 30-year-old Justin Denson, was wanted for a murder in Gadsden, Alabama.

Police in Gadsden said Denson's 63-year-old mother was murdered this past Monday, and her son immediately became a person of interest.



After receiving a tip from the Gulf Coast fugitive task force that he might be in the area, DeSoto County sheriff's deputies spotted Denson near Olive Branch early Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the pursuit started when deputies attempted to pull Denson over and he refused.

As the chase started, police added, a female passenger jumped from Denson's truck. She was later arrested.



Denson traveled north into Memphis, where the pursuit was joined by Memphis police and Shelby County sheriff's deputies.



Police and sheriff's deputies pursued Denson across the city for more than 30 minutes, though speeds never exceeded 70 miles per hour, officials said.



Denson was eventually taken into custody when he drove into traffic and was forced to stop on Riverside Drive.



"Traffic had come to an absolute standstill on Riverside Drive, so the suspect actually had nowhere to go," Shelby County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Steve Shular said.



After he was arrested by police and a K-9 officer, Denson was treated for a minor dog bite.

